Rajasthan govt announces package for LIG

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a package of more than Rs 19,000 crore to provide relief from inflation to the people of the low-income group (LIG).



In the recently presented state budget, he said that the state government took many steps to provide relief to the families of the low-income group by reducing VAT (Value Added Tax) on petrol/diesel and reducing the rates of domestic electricity, which resulted in a financial burden of Rs 13,000 crore per annum. Even today people are affected by inflation and to provide more relief from inflation, the state government has decided to give free food packets to around 1 crore families of NFSA (National Food Security Act) along with the free ration, which they are already getting.

Gehlot announced the Mukhyamantri Nishulk Annapoorna Food Packet (Chief Minister Free Annapoorna Food Packet). The packet will contain 1kg each of pulses, sugar and salt, along with 1 litre of edible oil and spices.

Besides this, in the relief package, Gehlot announced that BPL families and those under the PM Ujjwala Scheme are unable to use the domestic LPG cylinders due to the high cost. Around 76 lakh families in Rajasthan will be provided LPG cylinders for Rs 500, which will cost Rs 1,500 crore to the exchequer.

The Chief Minister during the last budget had announced 50 units per month of free domestic electricity and gave concessions as per the slab to all the domestic electricity consumers. Starting the Mukhyamantri Nishulk Bijli Yojana (Chief Minister Free Electricity Scheme), he announced to give free electricity to the consumers consuming 100 units of electricity per month. More than 1.04 crore families out of 1.19 crore families will get free electricity. Along with this, all other 15 lakh domestic consumers will also continue to get the slab-wise rebate of Rs 300 to Rs 750 per month. This will put a financial load of around Rs 7,000 crore.

He also added that the electricity distribution companies in the state are facing the problem of debt burden. There has been an additional financial burden on the state government due to the Udai Yojana brought by the Centre earlier along with the present Energy Reform Linked Borrowing Scheme. The state government with the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), using smart meters, strengthening the electricity system (GSS, Transformers and Electricity Lines etc) and with public help took many steps to reduce the electricity losses and is making efforts to improve the financial situation of the electricity companies. As a result of this, the AT&C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses at present have come down to 17.39 per cent, which was 28.07 per cent in 2018-19.