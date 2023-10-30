Rajasthan: Cong discusses candidates for elections

New Delhi: The top leadership of the Congress on Monday discussed the names of the probable candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls, with AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserting that the revolving-door tradition would change in the desert state this time and the party’s government would return.



Kharge, former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the state Sukhjinder Randhawa, the party’s state unit chief Govind Dotasra, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Rajasthan screening committee chief Gaurav Gogoi, among others, attended the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for Rajasthan.