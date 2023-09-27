Rajasthan CM to visit 18 districts ahead of elections

JAIPUR: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will begin Wednesday visits to 18 districts under the ‘Mission-2030’ campaign, as part of which he will seek suggestions from people to make Rajasthan a model state by that year.

Gehlot will visit Jaipur, Sikar, Churu, Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Sirohi, Jalore, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara and Chittorgarh over nine days, Congress sources said on Tuesday.

The campaign comes ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls due later this year.

Gehlot will begin his visits by holding a public meeting at the Birla Auditorium here on Wednesday at 12 noon.

At the auditorium, he will interact with jewellers, gems traders, astrologers and artisans, according to his tour schedule shared by the government.