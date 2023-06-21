Rajasthan CM takes aerial survey of flood-hit districts

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer districts that have been severely hit by the recent rains in the state and took stock of the situation.



The chief minister reached Chauhtan area in Barmer this afternoon as a part of a two-day tour of the rain-affected areas and said those affected would be given compensation as per norms.

Due to “heavy” to “extremely heavy” rainfall in Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer, Pali and nearby areas on Saturday and Sunday, a flood-like situation occurred As many as seven persons died in different rain-related incidents in the state and many areas are affected.