Rajasthan CM Gehlot inaugurates offices of peace and non-violence cell in all districts

jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that peace and non-violence is the basis of our culture. Mutual love, harmony and brotherhood can be maintained in the society only by peace and non-violence.



He said that development is not possible in the atmosphere of unrest, violence and tension. There are examples of many countries in the world where violence has posed a threat to the entire humanity. He said that the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi fought a long struggle to get freedom for the country on the basis of truth, peace, non-violence and satyagraha. Gehlot also mentioned the efforts of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi in establishing peace in the Indian subcontinent and said that he sacrificed his life for peace and development.

Gehlot was addressing the inaugural function of the offices of the peace and non-violence cell in all the districts from his official residence through VC on Sunday.

Paying tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, he said that the martyrdom of late Rajiv Gandhi is observed as Anti-Terrorism Day. This inspires the people of the country to protect the country from all kinds of threats. On this occasion, he administered an oath to oppose violence and maintain mutual harmony.

The chief minister said that Rajasthan is the only state in the country where the peace and non-violence department has been set up. He said that Gandhi Museum being built in Jaipur will be a special museum of its kind, in which people will get an opportunity to know about the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his works. Meanwhile, the chief minister unveiled the statue made of panchdhatu (mix of five metals) at the office of district collector in Pali.