Rajasthan CM attends district level sports event in Gangapur

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed the gathering during the inspection of the district level sports competitions of Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympics-2023 held in Gangapur on Monday.

Congratulating Gangapur on becoming a district, Gehlot said that now the people of the area will not have to go far for their work. With the opening of district level offices of various departments including District Collectorate, SP office, the work of the common people will be done easily and the development works will gain momentum.He said that the state government is working on the vision of Mission 2030 to make Rajasthan the leading state of country.