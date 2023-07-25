Rajasthan Assembly passes Bill to grant social security to gig workers

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Assembly passed the Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Bill, 2023, on Monday. The Bill was tabled on July 21 by the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

With this, Rajasthan, on Monday became the first Indian state to provide social security cover to platform-based gig workers like Ola, Swiggy, Uber, Zomato. The passage of the gig workers’ law has been welcomed by workers and other stakeholders in the state.

Rajasthan platform-based Gig Workers Welfare Board will be established under the Act to be made through this. Rajasthan platform-based Gig Workers Social Security and Welfare Fund will also be constituted.

This board will ensure registration of platform-based gig workers. It will also monitor the schemes for social security of registered gig workers as well as give its recommendations to the state government for the administration of such schemes. The Board will also ensure that gig workers have access to benefits and better working conditions as per these schemes. The board will also ensure time-bound redressal of complaints related to their rights and matters related to the implementation of the provisions of the Act. For registration, the aggregator will provide the data base of gig workers to the state within 60 days from the enactment of the Act. The state government will publish the register of aggregators on its web portal. This act will also enable gig workers to get the benefits of social security schemes of the state and they will get an opportunity to hear their grievances.