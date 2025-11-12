Rajasthan: Anta Assembly bypoll records 80% voter turnout; results on Friday

Jaipur: A voter turnout of more than 80 per cent was recorded in the bypoll to Rajasthan’s Anta Assembly constituency, where voting was held on Tuesday amid tight security.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14. The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case.

Voting took place from 7 am to 6 pm, and an 80.32 per cent tentative voter turnout was registered. The constituency has 2,28,264 voters, including 1,16,783 men and 1,11,477 women. Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said polling in Anta remained peaceful.

“Voters exercised their franchise fearlessly in a secure environment. All officials, police personnel and volunteers performed their duties efficiently to ensure the success of the election,” he said.