Rajasthan: 14 child marriages stopped

Kota (Rajasthan): Authorities in Bundi district stopped 14 child marriages on Monday that were scheduled to be solemnised on April 30 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, an official said.

Bundi Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson Seema Poddhar said a joint operation was carried out in Indergarh and Hindoli Tehsils after injunction orders were issued by the district's additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) court.

As a result of the injunction order, even if the minor couple are wedded, their matrimonial bears no legal status, she said.

The CWC official said that they had information that over 20 child marriages were suspected to be solemnised. Poddar added that on verification, 14 cases were found to be genuine.

Thereafter, she said, the departments concerned approached the court and launched the operation to stop child marriages after obtaining the order.

Giving details about the efforts to check child marriages, the officials said the administration, in coordination with various departments, including child rights, women empowerment, social justice and education, has conducted several activities, workshops and seminars for awareness against this illegal union.

Besides the 1098 helpline, the administration has also set up a 24/7 Control Room at district headquarters in Kota and Bundi for immediate action against child marriage.