Raj, Uddhav to hold joint morcha against Hindi ‘imposition’ protest

Mumbai: Estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray will unite for the cause of the Marathi language, in a joint morcha in Mumbai on July 5 against the “imposition” of Hindi and the state government’s three-language formula for Classes 1 to 5.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Friday said it will support the protest march, with Pawar asserting that the people of Maharashtra are not anti-Hindi, but it is not right to impose the language on young students.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray will be seen together at the July 5 morcha, leaders of both the parties said on Friday.

Sena (UBT) sources said Uddhav has asked his party workers to burn copies of the Government Resolution (GR) on Hindi language, in a statewide protest on June 29, a day ahead of the monsoon session of the state legislature.

Students, teachers, linguists, litterateurs, celebrities, actors, sportspersons, writers, journalists and political leaders are expected to participate in the July 5 protest.

Addressing separate press conferences on Thursday, both Raj and Uddhav had said that they would vehemently oppose the imposition of Hindi and the three-language formula.

Uddhav had announced to join a protest by civil society at Azad Maidan on July 7, while Raj declared that he would take out a non-political march from Girgaum Chowpatty on July 6, and would invite leaders of all political outfits, including the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Talking to reporters on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Raj invited him to take part in the July 6 protest.

He said Uddhav immediately consented to be part of the protest but raised concerns that Ashadhi Ekadashi, which is celebrated across the state with much fanfare, falls on July 6, and it would be inconvenient for everyone.

Raut said the Sena (UBT) chief suggested a joint protest by both parties on July 5, and Raj consented to it.

“A joint protest of MNS and Sena (UBT) will take place on July 5. The only issue is of the timing as the time suggested by Raj Thackeray is 10 am, and it would be inconvenient for people,” he said, adding that the parties will discuss it.