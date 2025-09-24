Raj to get nuclear plant as PM to launch projects

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of a slew of development projects during his visit to Rajasthan’s Banswara on Thursday, including the Rs 42,000 crore Mahi-Banswara nuclear plant, officials said.

The projects span across key sectors such as energy, water, infrastructure, health and urban development.

Among the projects to be launched, the proposed 2,800 MW nuclear facility is the most important as it is expected to play a crucial role in the state’s journey toward energy self-sufficiency, officials said.

The other projects include a 590 MW renewable energy project in Bikaner to be built at a cost of Rs 8,500 crore, high-capacity power transmission lines with a total capacity of 15.5 gigawatts being laid across Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Nagaur and Bikaner for Rs 13,183 crore.

Fifteen new drinking water supply projects across 11 districts, including Banswara, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Sikar and Ajmer, worth Rs 5,884, construction of two new flyovers, a bridge over the Banas river, 119 roads under the Atal Pragati Path scheme in Bharatpur, and three new grid substations in Bikaner and Jaisalmer.

The PM will also inaugurate multiple completed projects, including solar energy plants with a combined capacity of 1,400 MW and 925 MW Nokh Solar Park in Phalodi, decentralised solar energy plants of 895 MW capacity built for Rs 3,132 crore under the PM-KUSUM-C scheme, works at Isarda dam, Dholpur lift scheme and other irrigation projects, seven road projects in various districts.