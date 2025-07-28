Raj Thackeray drives to Matoshree to greet Uddhav on his birthday

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday met cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray to wish him on the latter’s 65th birthday.

Raj drove from his residence Shivteerth in Dadar to Matoshree, Uddhav’s residence in Bandra.

Uddhav received his cousin at the entrance of the Matoshree bungalow, one of the most recognised landmarks in Mumbai. Raj presented a large bouquet of red roses to his cousin. “On the occasion of my elder brother, Shiv Sena chief Mr. Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday, I visited Matoshri, the residence of the late Honorable Mr. Balasaheb Thackeray, to extend my best wishes,” Raj posted on X.