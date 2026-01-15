Raj: Six women killed in car-truck collision in Sikar

Jaipur: Six women were killed, while three were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on National Highway 52 in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the evening near Harsawa village in Fatehpur sub-division when the car, returning to Fatehpur from Raghunathpur, collided with a speeding truck, leaving the vehicle

completely mangled, Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Degda said.

The deceased were identified as Santosh, Tulsi Devi, Mohan Devi, Indra, Asha and Chanda, all residents of the Fatehpur area, the SHO said.

Three others sustained serious injuries. They were pulled out of the wreckage by locals with the help of police and rushed by ambulances to the govt sub-district hospital in Fatehpur, police said.