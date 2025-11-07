Raj: NHRC notice to CRB, DG-RPF over 'killing' of jawan in train

New Delhi: The NHRC has issued a notice to the Chairman of the Railway Board (CRB) and the director general of the Railway Protection Force following a complaint of an army personnel alleged killing in a moving train in Rajasthan, according to the proceedings of the case.

The National Human Rights Commission has directed authorities to get the allegations, levelled in the complaint, inquired into, and has sought an action taken report from the authorities within two weeks.

The complainant, convenor of Sahyadri Rights Forum, submitted a complaint regarding the alleged incident, in a moving train in Rajasthan by, "a coach attendant", reads the proceedings of the case, dated November 6.

The forum sought the intervention of the Commission and requested to ensure an impartial investigation, punishment of the accused and complicit staff, and protection of defence personnel's rights, and to provide justice and compensation to the soldier's family, it says.

The allegations made in the complaint "prima facie seem to be serious violations" of the human rights of the victim, the proceedings reads.