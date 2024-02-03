Raj: Kota DM launches ‘Dinner with Collector’ to ease stress of students

KOTA: Kota District Magistrate Ravinder Goswami has launched a weekly ‘Dinner with Collector’ programme under the ‘Kamyab Kota’ campaign to ease the stress of the coaching students in this coaching city.

Goswami launched the programme last month in view of the rising number of suicides by coaching students, mainly due to study-related stress.

Under the ‘Dinner with Collector’, he has dinner with the students in a hostel every Friday to listen to their mind and heart.

On February 1, he interacted with the students of a hostel in the Indraprastha area. He sang Bollywood songs with the students, shared success mantras and motivated them.

Notably, two coaching students and a 27-year-old BTech student committed suicide by hanging last month.

Twenty-six coaching students allegedly committed suicide in Kota in 2023, the highest figure so far in the city, where over two lakh students come from all parts of the country every year for preparation of entrance exams for admission in medical and engineering colleges.