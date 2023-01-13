Raj Guv says presiding officers are final interpreters of House rules

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the practice of calling an Assembly session without prorogation, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday said that it is “dangerous for democracy”.



Addressing the concluding session of the All India Conference of Presiding Officers in the state Legislative Assembly, Mishra said, “The practice of calling the session directly without proroguing it is dangerous for democratic systems. Due to this, legislators do not get additional opportunities for the prescribed number of questions and constitutional procedures are not completed.”

“There is a need to pay serious attention to the formal prorogation of the legislative assemblies and the convening of a new session,” he said.

Expressing concern over the low number of meetings in the Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly), the Governor said that the members should effectively discuss the issues related to the public with full preparation.

In his valedictory address, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference has always played an important role in establishing sound democratic traditions and parliamentary practices and procedures in legislative bodies and for sharing best practices among different legislatures.

In the 83rd conference, nine resolutions were adopted to make democracy more accountable, participative and meaningful, Birla said, adding that in the Amrit Kaal of independence, when the country is witnessing massive transformation, the role of legislatures has become more important.