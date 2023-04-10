Raj govt to organise inflation relief camps from April 24

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will put up camps of schemes related to public welfare and provide relief, from urban wards to villages. The inflation relief camps will be organised along with the ‘Prashasan Gaon’/’Shaheron ke Sang’ campaign from April 24 to June 30. The general public and the deprived category will be informed about the public welfare schemes in these camps and they will be linked to the schemes as per their eligibility. The Panchayati Raj and Rural Development department will organise the ‘Prashasan Gaon ke Sang campaign’, while the Department of Urban Development, Housing and Local Self Government will organise the ‘Prashasan Shahron ke Sang campaign’.



Two-day Prashasan Gaon ke Sang camp will be organised in 11,283 gram panchayats and two-day Prashasan Shahron ke Sang camp in 7500 urban wards. A special counter of the inflation relief camp will be put in these camps.

Inflation relief camps will be put at 2000 places in the State including government hospitals, gas agencies, bus stands, main markets, shopping malls, airports, railway stations, district collectorate offices, panchayat samiti, municipality and other government offices and public places. Besides this, in rural areas, an inflation relief camp will be put along with the prashasan gaon ke sang campaign at each panchayat samiti. In urban areas, one camp at the level of municipality, two camps at the level of the municipal council and 4 camps at the level of the municipal corporation.