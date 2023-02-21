Raj govt presents youth-oriented Budget

Jaipur: The Rajasthan state Budget was focused on youth. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot quoted the words of former President and Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, “The ignited minds of the youth is the most powerful resource on the Earth. I am convinced that the power of youth if properly directed, will bring about transformed humanity by meeting its challenges and bringing peace and prosperity.”



The Chief Minister said today’s young generation needs the most, is employment, skill and ability building and personality enhancement. The state government took many steps for the youth to provide employment, education, skill and personality development. Gehlot announced Youth Policy and constituted a Youth Development and Welfare Fund of Rs 500 crore in this policy. Under this policy, Rs 200 crore will be used for improving efficiency, imparting skill training and providing employment-oriented resources; Rs 100 crore will be used for overall personality development and Rs 200 crore for education, scholarships and other related resources.

The Chief Minister said that in the tenure of 4 years, more than 1.42 lakh appointments have been given in government jobs, while more than 1.81 lakh appointments are in process. He said recruitment will be done on priority for the posts that are getting vacant. He announced to form Special Task Force under the Special Operation Group to ensure strict action against the persons and institutions involved in the paper leak and cheating etc during public examinations. Even a ‘One Time Registration’ system will be started in which the youth appearing for various competitive exams will have to pay one-time prescribed registration fees and can appear in all the recruitment exams for free.

During the financial year 2022-23, mega job fairs were organised in different places in the state in which around 30,000 youth got employment opportunities. In the next financial year, 100 Mega Job Fairs will be organised along with the campus placement in leading colleges will be started, he added.

Similarly, looking at the overwhelming success of ‘Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana’ which was started for students preparing for professional courses and competitive exams, this year, the number will be increased to 30,000 youth. Earlier, the number was 15,000. Vivekanand Youth Hostel will be built in all the district headquarters to provide a residential facility for students preparing for competitive exams. Each hostel will accommodate 100 youths. APJ Abdul Kalam Institute of Biotechnology will be set up in Jaipur for high-end research and development and certification courses in health/pharmacy, agriculture and bioinformatics, on which Rs 300 crore will be spent.