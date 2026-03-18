Raj: Fire erupts as tanker overturns, spills fuel on highway, driver killed

Jodhpur: The driver was burnt alive after a tanker transporting an inflammable substance overturned and burst into flames on a stretch of National Highway-68 in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2 pm near the Sinwada overbridge in Sanchor area, with flames spreading up to 200 metres along the road following the accident, causing traffic disruption on one of the carriageways.

According to police, the tanker, bearing a Gujarat registration number, was travelling from Barmer towards Gujarat when it lost control and overturned, spilling its inflammable contents which immediately caught fire.

Due to the slope of the overbridge, the liquid substance flowed downhill, causing the fire to spread rapidly, police said.

The deceased has been identified as driver Sukhram Meghwal, 34, a resident of Gudamalani in Barmer district.

He was trapped inside the vehicle and burnt to death in the tanker’s cabin.

His cousin, Narsiram Meghwal, 26, who was accompanying him, managed to jump out of the tanker in time and survived, while sustaining injuries. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.