‘Raj committed to promote girls’ education’

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government is working with commitment to promoting girls’ education in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met 10 meritorious girls from the Pali district. He boosted their morale by talking to them and wished them a bright future.



Gehlot discussing with the girls said that the state government is running many schemes in the education sector including opening Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools across the state in urban and rural areas, distributing free uniforms, Bal Gopal Scheme, Anuprati Coaching Scheme and Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence Scheme. He told the girls that 211 colleges were opened in the last four years out of which 94 colleges are for girls. The decision has been taken to upgrade government schools with an enrolment of 500 girls in college. The girls and women are being given free sanitary napkins under the Udaan Scheme. Thanking the chief minister for Udaan Scheme, the girls said that this scheme has improved the health management of women and girls and their standard of living has improved.

These meritorious girl students enjoyed the free air travel from Jodhpur to Jaipur. They visited Albert Hall, Jaldhara and other historical and tourist spots in the city and also met Chief Secretary Usha Sharma.

Pali district collector Namit Mehta to promote girls’ education has announced free air travel to 10 meritorious girls performing excellently in the 10th board exams in 2021-22. As per the announcement, 8 girls scoring maximum marks in the district and 2 students from the tribal category scoring maximum were selected for free air travel. The 10 girls were Bhawna Choudhary, Neetu Goswami, Akshara from, Surbhi Kumari, Pooja Devasi, Khushbu, Nivedita Kumari, Anjali Kumari, Kanyakumari and Pooja Kumari of government schools from various villages and hamlets in Pali district.

More than 1 crore women and adolescent girls have been given packets of sanitary napkins for free under Índira Mahila Shakti Udaan Yojana. A budget of Rs 500 crore has been allocated for this. Now in the second phase, work has been started to distribute free sanitary napkins to 1.45 crore women and girls in the age group of 10-45 years.