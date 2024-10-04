Raj CM meets Nadda amid BJP faces internal turmoil, controversies

New Delhi: As controversies continue to plague the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met with party president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday evening at his residence in the national capital.



The meeting comes at a time when internal strife and factionalism within the party ranks are escalating, causing concern for the leadership ahead of crucial bypolls expected in November, sources said.

Adding to the party’s woes, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Rem Chand Bairwa finds himself embroiled in a fresh controversy.

Bairwa is facing criticism for recommending the appointment of a retired state government servant as the registrar of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

This comes on the heels of an earlier controversy in which Bairwa was criticised for his involvement in the appointment of community liaison group (CLG) members.

Bairwa was also recently in the spotlight after a video surfaced showing his son, Ashu, driving an open-top jeep in the rain while being escorted by the police.

The jeep is reported to belong to Congress leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj’s son, Kartikeya, who shared the clip on social media.

Following public outcry, the deputy chief minister apologised for defending his son’s actions. While the BJP remains in power in Rajasthan, growing factionalism and internal unrest have begun to take a toll.

What started as minor discontent has now escalated into public dissent, with MLAs openly expressing dissatisfaction with ministers, tensions rising between state and central leaders, and even the party’s student wing staging protests against the government.