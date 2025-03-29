Raj CM honoured by Saini Samaj in Chomu

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended a grand Nagrik Abhinandan and Holi Milan Samaroh organised by the Saini Samaj in Chomu, Rajasthan, as the chief guest on Saturday. A large number of Saini Samaj members warmly welcomed the Chief Minister and as a mark of respect, the community presented him with a traditional turban, shawl, and a memento.

Chief Minister Saini expressed his gratitude, stating that this honour belongs to the people. He acknowledged the strong relationship between Rajasthan and Haryana, referring to the bond as a “Roti-Beti” relationship. Rajasthan minister Avinash Gehlot and MP, Rajya Sabha, Rajendra Gehlot were also present during the programme. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister said that the ‘Samaroh’ was not just for Saini Samaj, but a symbol of unity, brotherhood, and harmony.