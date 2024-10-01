Raj CM Bhajan Lal highlights investment opportunities in state

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised the state’s commitment to creating a favourable environment for business and investment during the Delhi roadshow of the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ summit on Monday.



The event, organised by the Bureau of Investment Promotion, Government of Rajasthan, with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the Industry Partner, showcased the state’s investment opportunities and government support for investors.

The CM highlighted Rajasthan’s unique districts, each with its own distinct food, culture and agricultural production and announced the implementation of the ‘One District One Product’ initiative. He also unveiled plans to establish a new college dedicated to teaching foreign languages, aiming to equip the youth with skills for global employment and business opportunities.

The state government’s infrastructure development plans include the construction of 53,000 km of new roads and 2,650 km of greenfield expressways, along with an expansion of energy production capacity to 33,600 MW by 2031-32. Additionally, the recent Cabinet meeting approved MoUs worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore, signed during the last summit, and allotted land to companies in sectors such as cement, auto components, and battery storage. The upcoming Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, scheduled for December 9-11 in Jaipur, will highlight the state’s investment opportunities and discuss reform agendas.