Raj bypolls: Home voting to begin from today

BY Team MP3 Nov 2024 6:47 PM GMT

Jaipur: Voting from home will start from Monday in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.

Home voting will be held in two phases between November 4 and November 10.

All the voters who have opted for home voting will be informed in advance through BLO and the polling team will go to their homes between November 4 and 8. If a voter is not found at home at the scheduled time, then the polling team will go to the house again on November 9-10.

A spokesperson of the Election Commission said that during this process, representatives of political parties and candidates participating in the election will also be present with the polling team.

Team MP

