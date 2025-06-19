‘Raj Bhavan not a platform for RSS agenda’: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday criticised the display of a Bharat Mata portrait at the Raj Bhavan, stating that the Governor’s office should not be used to promote the ideological agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Responding to a question about the controversy surrounding RSS-linked images displayed at the Kerala Raj Bhavan, Vijayan told a press conference that the Governor’s residence must remain neutral and should not be turned into a platform for political propaganda.

“It is unacceptable to make the Governor’s residence a venue for pushing the RSS agenda. This trend is a direct challenge to the Constitution,” he said.

The Chief Minister was referring to a recently displayed portrait of Bharat Mata, holding a saffron flag, at an event inside the Governor’s official residence.

He pointed out that the flag in the image is not the Indian national flag but one associated with the RSS. “They may accept it, but insisting that everyone else must accept it is not right,” the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan added that the image of Bharat Mata shown did not even feature the actual map of India in the background. “We are not obliged to accept anything that is not recognised by the Constitution,” he said.

A notice from the Raj Bhavan reportedly stated that only officially approved symbols will be displayed at government events in future.

Vijayan said the Governor must also be aware of this position. “The Raj Bhavan should not be reduced to the level of an RSS shakha (branch),” he added.