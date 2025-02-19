Raj: 5 Kumbh pilgrims killed in road accident

Jaipur: Five people returning from the Maha Kumbh mela died and three got injured when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened on Dausa bypass. Five of the six people, all residents of Deoli in Tonk district, travelling in the car died, an official said.

Deepesh Parwani, one of the car passengers, truck driver Dharamveer and his helper Ramcharan got injured in the accident, he said, adding that those killed were Mukut Bihari, his wife Guddi Devi, Nidhi Soni, Rakesh and Nafees.