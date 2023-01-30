Millennium Post
Home > Nation > Raj: 4 killed after car collides with truck
Nation

Raj: 4 killed after car collides with truck

BY Team MP30 Jan 2023 6:00 PM GMT

Jaipur: Four people were killed in a collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, police said.

The accident occurred near Raisar falling on Bikaner-Jaipur national highway on late Sunday night. Four passengers travelling in a car were killed after it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, Napasar SHO Mahesh Kumar said.

He said the accident occurred in an attempt to save a cow that had come on the highway. The deceased were identified as Shivraj Singh, Kishan Singh, Ramkaran Singh and Ratan Jangid.

He said all four were friends and all were in the age group of around 40 years. He said that the bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Monday.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X