Raj: 2 electrocuted in Bhilwara

Two men were electrocuted at a roadways bus stand in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, officials said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Babulal Meena (40) and Naushad (34) were found near an ATM kiosk on the premises early on Wednesday.

They came in contact with a juice machine that had current flowing through it, Circle Officer (Sadar) Yogesh Sharma said.

It was raining on Tuesday night and they slept under a canopy of the juice vendor, he said. According to primary information acquired by the police, the pair were local workers. Their bodies were sent to the mortuary of the district hospital for post-mortem, Sharma said.