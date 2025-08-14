Raj: 11 from UP killed as pickup van rams into truck in Dausa

Jaipur: A pickup van crashed into a parked truck in Rajasthan’s Dausa district in the early hours of Wednesday, killing 11 Uttar Pradesh residents, including seven children, and injuring eight others, police said.

The passengers of the pickup vehicle were returning to their village in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah after visiting Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples when the accident occurred on Manoharpur highway around 4 am, Dausa SP Sagar told news agency.

Seven children and four women died in the accident, he said.