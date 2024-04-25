Raised this matter with Iranian authorities: MEA on Kashmir issue in Pak-Iran joint statement

New Delhi: In the wake of Kashmir issue finding its way into a joint statement issued at the conclusion of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan, India on Thursday said it has “raised this matter with the Iranian authorities”.



President Raisi paid an official visit to Pakistan from April 22-24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian as well as other members of the cabinet and senior officials.

Pakistan and Iran have agreed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved through “peaceful means based on the will of the people” of the region, said a joint statement issued by the two countries after Raisi’s maiden visit to Islamabad on Wednesday.

In response to a question on the Kashmir issue being mentioned in the joint statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “On that issue, we have raised this matter with the Iranian authorities.”

Responding to a poser on whether Raisi has also proposed to visit India, he said, “Regarding your second question about their President’s visit, as you know, we inform you about such visits at appropriate time, when everything is ready and finalised.”

The joint statement stated that taking note of developments at regional and global levels, both sides stressed the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy to find mutually acceptable solutions to common challenges.

India has previously rejected such statements by other countries on the Kashmir issue. “The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has locus standi to comment on the same,” the MEA spokesperson has asserted repeatedly.