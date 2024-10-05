Raipur to host 46th all India public relations conference

Bhopal: Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) will organise its 46th all India conference in Raipur from December 20 to 22, exploring the theme “National Values: International Competencies – Role of Public Relations.”



PRSI national president Ajit Pathak will preside over the conference.

Bhopal chapter head Manoj Dwivedi informed that the three-day event will host a series of lectures and discussions on critical topics such as culture, media skills, ethics, artificial intelligence, reputation management and the role of public relations in a self-reliant India.

Dwivedi said that attendees will include representatives from public relations and communication sectors, government employees, IT professionals, CSR and marketing experts, academicians, journalists, and digital media professionals. Students of mass communication and public relations are also encouraged to participate, he said.

The conference will feature the prestigious PRSI National Awards, recognising excellence in various categories such as house journals, newsletters, corporate films, social media campaigns, public relations case studies, and event management. Entries have also been invited for distinguished efforts in fields like corporate social responsibility (CSR), science and technology, defense, skill development, medical research, and more. The deadline for the award entries is November 10. Special awards such as the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee National Awareness Campaign Award and Pushpendra Pal Singh Mass Communication and PR Teacher of the Year Award will also be presented during the event. PRSI, a 68-year-old organisation, has 23 active chapters across India, representing public relations professionals from diverse industries.