Raipur sanitation workers’ death: NHRC seeks report

New Delhi: The NHRC on Tuesday said it has issued notices to the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police of Raipur over reports that three sanitation workers died while cleaning a septic tank at a private hospital in this district of Chhattisgarh.



In a statement, the National Human Rights Commission said it has sought a detailed report from the authorities in two weeks.

The human rights panel said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that three sanitation workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank at a private hospital in Raipur district on March 17.

Reportedly, the relatives of the victims have alleged that neither the hospital management nor the private contractor provided them safety gear, the NHRC said.

The NHRC has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victims.

Therefore, the Commission has issued notices to Raipur’s district magistrate and senior superintendent of police, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, the statement said.

The report is also expected to include the status of the investigation, it said.