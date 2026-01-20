Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 from January 23

Raipur: To give national recognition to Chhattisgarh’s rich literary, cultural and intellectual traditions, the Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 will be held from January 23 to 25 at Purkhouti Muktangan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. The three-day festival is expected to emerge as a major platform for literature, culture and dialogue.

Around 120 renowned writers and literary personalities will participate in the festival, which will host 42 sessions focusing on contemporary social, cultural, political and intellectual themes. Discussions will range from the Indian knowledge tradition, the Constitution, cinema and society, literature in Chhattisgarh and historical perspectives on writing, to the quality of language and literature in educational institutions.

Sessions will also delve into Natyashastra and artistic traditions, literature and politics, women’s and tribal writing, folk culture, journalism, governance, and challenges posed by digital-age publishing and readership.

The festival will be inaugurated on January 23 by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Wardha International Hindi University Vice-Chancellor

Kumud Sharma.