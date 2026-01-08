Raipur IPHL becomes India’s first to receive NQAS certification

Raipur: Union Health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has congratulated the Chhattisgarh government for achieving a national milestone in public health services, following the awarding of the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification to the Integrated Public Health Laboratory (IPHL) at the District Hospital, Raipur.

In a formal communication to state Health minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Nadda noted that the Raipur IPHL has become the first laboratory of its kind in the country to receive the prestigious certification.

The Union Health minister described the achievement as a testament to the dedication of the state government and the commitment of healthcare workers at the District Hospital in Raipur. Their efforts, he observed, have strengthened confidence in the public health system and set new expectations for service delivery.

Nadda emphasised that the establishment of IPHLs constitutes a key component of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), an initiative aimed at reinforcing health surveillance, laboratory networks and preparedness mechanisms across India.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed the recognition and expressed gratitude to the Union government for its continued support to Chhattisgarh’s health sector.

He said the achievement reflects the state’s commitment to strengthening public health systems and assured that the government will continue to expand quality laboratory and diagnostic services across districts, aligned with the national vision of building a stronger and healthier India.

The milestone reflects India’s wider transition toward technology-enabled, standards-driven public health systems. The certification signifies both institutional maturity and the deepening culture of quality assurance across public health institutions.