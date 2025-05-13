Raipur: 13 dead in trailer- truck collision

Raipur: Thirteen people, all women and children, died, and 14 were injured in a collision between a trailer and a goods truck in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.

Four children and nine women died in the accident that took place late Sunday night near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar road in Raipur district.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said 35 persons, mostly members of a family, were returning from a family function in Bana-Bansari village when the goods truck they were travelling in collided with a trailer coming from the opposite direction and went on to hit another heavy vehicle.

After getting information about the accident, a police team was sent to the spot, and the injured were taken to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital, Raipur. District collector Gaurav Singh said district administration officials also reached the spot.