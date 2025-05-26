Rains wreck havoc in coastal Karnataka: Red alert issued, NDRF teams deployed

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Heavy monsoon rains are lashing Karnataka's coastal belt for the third consecutive day on Monday severely disrupting normal life in Dakshina Kannada district, prompting authorities to issue a red alert and deploy disaster response teams. The red alert for coastal Karnataka will remain in force for the next five days, the IMD said.

Several parts of Mangaluru city reported waterlogging and traffic snarls as the drainage systems failed to cope with the downpour. According to officials, minor incidents of landslides were reported from hilly regions across the district. Major incidents of waterlogging have been reported from Kottara junction, Malemar, Mahaveera circle in Mangaluru city, while smaller inundation have been reported from Urva, Matadakani, Kudroli, Kodialbail(west) in the city. Thokkuttu, Goodinabali, Marakada, Panamburu and adjoining places were also waterlogged. Dakshina Kannada's acting Deputy Commissioner Anand K, said that all Anganwadi centres in the district were closed on Monday due to incessant rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rain over the next 48 hours across the coastal region.

According to the district administration, rainfall figures over the past 24 hours crossed 150 mm in multiple areas, with Sullia's Bellare recording the highest at 200.5 mm, followed by Bantwal's Sarapady and Puttur's Belandur with 190 mm each. In view of the worsening conditions, one team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been stationed in Puttur, while two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in Mangaluru and Subrahmanya. Officials have been directed to remain on high alert. The administration has also instructed local bodies and panchayat development officers to take immediate preventive and relief measures. Construction equipment such as JCBs and rescue boats are being kept ready. Schools and Anganwadis housed in weakened structures are being vacated ahead of reopening. Landslides have also been reported in parts of Uttara Kannada district near Kumta, and the water levels in rivers around Belthangady are rising, posing a flood threat to low-lying areas, officials said. The authorities have sought prompt action from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) following complaints of water intrusion in residential areas due to ongoing highway construction works. Meanwhile, fishing boats that had ventured out early in the season are returning to the New Mangalore Port due to unfavourable sea conditions.