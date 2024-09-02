Rains throw life out of gear in Vijayawada with power cuts, traffic disruption

Vijayawada: Life was completely thrown out of gear in Vijayawada following torrential downpours over the past three days and with more than 24 hours of power cuts in several parts of the city. There was severe disruption to internet and mobile telephone connectivity, and long traffic jams disrupted normal life, including connectivity to Hyderabad. Transportation within Vijayawada city and its vicinity is in a chaotic situation. While there is no way to reach Hyderabad even through Khammam, expect a slight possibility via the Piduguralla route. "The flood waters situation is the same. Water levels reduced just a little and rainfall resumed. There are fears that power connectivity will not be restored until the water level subsides," M Sailaja, an Ajit Singh Nagar resident told PTI on Monday. Ajit Singh Nagar is one of the worst affected localities in Vijayawada, which bore the brunt of Budameru floods, a rivulet on the outskirts of the city.

Though many residents staying on the ground floors took refuge in the upper floor houses of neighbours, several of the flood-affected people could not sleep overnight as fans and air conditioning did not work, while children also suffered. Many overhead tanks are empty and water could be pumped unless power is restored, while drinking water supplies are also not available. "If the water level recedes, then we have to see if we can go and fetch some water. Still there are waist-deep flood waters outside," Sailaja said, adding that many relatives and friends were trying to call to check on their welfare. Further, the mobile phones of scores of people were not working due to exhaustion of battery power. "Now I am sending messages one by one. A friend just called me. Though some friends offered to come and supply provisions, we told them that there is no accessibility even for that too," said Sailaja, adding that they are yet to cook breakfast and have to see what best can be done. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said several parts of Vijayawada city have been flooded due to unprecedented rainfall, swollen rivulets and flood water inflows, disrupting normal life of over 2.7 lakh people. The chief minister said Budameru, a rivulet on the outskirts of the city, suffered breaches and overflowed at many places, inundating the ground floors of thousands of residential buildings in Ajit Singh Nagar, Krishnalanka, Bhupesh Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam and others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured Naidu of all possible help from the Centre to deal with the crisis following heavy rains in the state. Modi spoke to Naidu over the phone to enquire about the prevailing flood situation in the state where several places, Vijayawada being one of the worst affected, are being pounded by heavy rainfall due to a depression.