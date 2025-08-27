Rains relentlessly pound J-K; rescue operation underway in landslide and flash flood-hit areas

Jammu/Srinagar: Thousands of people were evacuated from low-lying flooded areas as torrential rains continued for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, creating havoc in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir. A rescue operation is still continuing along the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route near Adhkuwari, where a landslide struck on Tuesday, killing nine pilgrims and injuring 21 others, officials said. They said a flash flood washed away 10 residential houses and a bridge in remote Margi area of the Kishtwar district, but there was no immediate report of any casualty. More than 12 paramilitary personnel were also trapped in the flooded Lakhanpur village in the Kathua district, and efforts are on to shift them to safety, officials said.

The rains continued non-stop in most parts of the Jammu region over the past 24 hours with almost all water bodies, including Tawi, Chenab, Ujh, Ravi and Basanter, flowing several feet above the danger level, they added. Heavy rains were also experienced in Kashmir valley overnight where the main Jhelum river has crossed the flood-alert mark of 21 feet at Sangam in the Anantnag district, and was just two feet below the flood-alert mark of 18 feet downstream at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar on Wednesday morning. Thousands of people have been evacuated to safer places from the low-lying flooded areas, especially along the river banks across Jammu and Kashmir. A massive damage has been reported to public infrastructure, including several key bridges, houses and commercial establishments, due to overflowing of water bodies and flash floods across the Union Territory, officials said.