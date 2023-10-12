Rains lash several parts of Kerala; yellow alert in 6 dists

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rains battered several parts of Kerala on Thursday with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert in six out of the 14 districts of the state.



The IMD issued a yellow alert for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram. It also issued yellow alerts in seven districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki -- for Friday.

A ‘yellow alert’ means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in the Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala during the day.