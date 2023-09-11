Rains expected to intensify in Kerala: IMD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rains are expected to intensify in Kerala on Sunday and Monday due to the cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD said on Sunday that there was a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in some parts of Kerala on Sunday and Monday.

It further said that moderate or medium rainfall was expected to continue in the state for the next five days in view of the cyclonic circulations which are also likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on September 12.

A yellow alert has been issued for six of the 14 districts of the state for the day. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.