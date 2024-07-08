Rainfall in Goa: Three Dead, 150 Rescued

Panaji: Heavy rainfall in Goa has led to tragic consequences, with at least three fatalities reported and a large-scale rescue operation conducted at a popular tourist spot.

In North Goa's Kundaim, a retaining wall collapse claimed the lives of three laborers working on an engineering project. The victims have been identified as Dilip Yadav (37), Mukesh Kumar Singh (38), and Trinath Nayak (47). Another worker sustained injuries in the incident.

The collapse is believed to be a result of the heavy downpour that has been battering the state.

Meanwhile, a dramatic rescue unfolded at the Pali waterfall in Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, located in Sattari taluka. Over 150 people, including both locals and tourists, found themselves stranded as water levels rose rapidly due to the intense rainfall. A four-hour rescue operation was successfully carried out, ensuring the safety of all those trapped.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared ‘red alert’ for the state till Tuesday.

“In view of incessant rains and alert issued by IMD, Goa centre predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, and keeping in mind safety of young children, it has been decided to declare holiday on Monday for all schools in the state,” the circular issued by state education director Shailesh Zingade said.

“It is also clarified the holiday is for the students as well as teachers. However, teachers deputed for training shall report for training,” the circular added.

The education department asked students to stay indoors and not venture into flooded streets, riversides and other such hazardous locations amid heavy rains.