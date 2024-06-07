Rain-related incidents kill eight in Marathwada in a week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eight persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Marathwada in a week, an official from the revenue department said on Friday.

As per data from the revenue department, the casualties were due to flooding and lightning strikes reported between June 1 and 7. Six people were killed in lightning strikes, while one person died in floods and another after a cow shed collapsed, the official said.

Three people died in lightning strikes in Latur, and one casualty each was reported in Jalna, Dharashiv and Nanded, he said. A woman was swept away in floods in Latur, while a 70-year-old man died after a cattle shed collapsed on him in Nanded, the official said. At least 113 animals have also lost their lives in the region in a week, he said. According to the revenue department’s report, six revenue circles in Jalna, Beed Parbhani and Hingoli districts have received excess rainfall since June 1.