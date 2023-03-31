Rain lashes several parts of Himachal; 11 roads closed

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district witnessed mild snowfall while light-to-moderate rain lashed several parts of the state following which 11 roads were closed for vehicular traffic, officials said on Friday.



A day earlier, the MeT office here issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy rainfall, lightning, thunderstorms and hailstorms at isolated places in the mid and low hills on Friday.

It had also cautioned against damage to standing crops and advised use of anti-hail nets or installation of anti-hail guns to save apple crop.

On Friday, the MeT office issued a ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorms and lightning on April 1 and 3-4 as a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from the night of April 2.

It has also predicted light rain and snow in the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba,

Kangra and Shimla districts and light to moderate rainfall at a few places in the remaining districts over the

next few hours.