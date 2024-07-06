Rain lashes parts of Himachal Pradesh, 64 roads shut

Shimla: Torrential rain lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of roads and prompting the Met office to issue an alert for more heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning.



The Met office in Shimla has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, at isolated places on Saturday.

It has also warned of moderate flash floods in a few areas in Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts in the next 24 hours.

Widespread rain battered the state during a 24-hour period, with the Met office predicting the wet spell to continue till July 11.

It has also warned of damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Palampur was the wettest place in the state, logging 128 mm of rainfall, followed by Kataula (110 mm), Baijnath (95 mm), Jogindernagar (64 mm), Dhaulakuan (47.5 mm), Mandi (45 mm), Una and Dharamshala (40.2 mm each), Berthin (36.5 mm), Kothi (36 mm), Kufri (34 mm), Kangra (33.3 mm), Shillaroo (32.5 mm), Sundernagar (22.8 mm), Manali (22 mm) and Khadrala (21.6 mm), the weather office said.

Himachal Pradesh has already received 59 per cent excess rain in July at 43.2 mm against a normal of 27.2 mm.

Sixty-four roads -- 55 in Mandi, seven in Chamba and one each in Kangra and Shimla districts -- were closed for traffic and 34 transformers disrupted following the torrential rain, according to the Emergency Operation Centre.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest night temperature at 11.6 degrees Celsius while

Chamba was the hottest during the day with a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees.