Rain lashes HP districts, extensive damage to fruit crops in Bilaspur

Shimla: Rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

While mid and lower hill areas in the state received light to heavy rains, tribal areas received mild snowfall, leading to cold conditions prevailing in the adjoining valley areas since Sunday evening.

Thunderstorms, squalls and hailstorms caused extensive damage to fruit crops in Bilaspur district.

Officials said crops on 250 hectares were badly damaged, affecting 112 horticulturists. While the horticulture department is still assessing the loss, the growers pegged it at Rs 52 lakh.

Spate in Javansh nallah on Salooni-Sanghni road in Chamba district posed grave risk to commuters. Some women were said to have had a narrow escape while crossing the nallah.

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Bhadal panchayat, burying several vehicles under the debris.

Meanwhile, snowfall in tribal areas and the resultant drop in mercury has increased the tourist footfall in Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

Thunderstorms accompanied by sharp showers lashed several areas including the state capital Shimla as well.

The local MeT station has issued an ‘orange’ alert for light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 45-65 kilometres per hour at isolated places in Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Kullu and Shimla districts and ‘yellow’ warning for light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph in Shimla town for Monday night.

It has also predicted dry weather on April 23 and light rain or snow at isolated places on April 22, 24 and 25 as a fresh western disturbance lies over the region.

Pooh in tribal Kinnaur district was the wettest in the state receiving 50 mm rain, followed by Salooni (40 mm), Kothi, Reckongpeo and Kalpa (30 mm), Aghar and Manali (20 mm), Shimla (14 mm), Hamirpur (11.5 mm) and Rampur (10 mm).

Hansa and Keylong received 7.5 cm and 2 cm of snow.