Rain havoc leaves 468 roads, 676 water schemes disrupted in Himachal; 1199 power transformers out, death toll at 125

Himachal Pradesh: Severe monsoon rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, paralysing essential public services and causing widespread disruption across the state. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), a total of 468 roads remain blocked, 676 water supply schemes are disrupted, and 1,199 distribution transformers (DTRs) are non-functional as of 10 am on Monday. According to cumulative monsoon season data released by SDMA, the total death toll has climbed to 125 since June 20, of which 70 people lost their lives in rain-related calamities such as landslides, flash floods, electrocution, and building collapses. Meanwhile, 55 lives have been lost in road accidents, which have surged amid slippery roads and poor visibility conditions.

Districts like Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, and Chamba have borne the brunt of infrastructural damage. Mandi alone accounts for 310 road blockages and 390 transformer failures, while Kangra has reported 595 water scheme failures — the highest among all districts. The SDMA confirmed that restoration operations are underway, but continued rainfall is hampering progress. Public Works, Jal Shakti, and Power departments are working round-the-clock to clear debris and restore connectivity. On July 20 alone, six new fatalities were recorded — one in Hamirpur, two in Kangra, and three in Shimla — all due to road accidents. Officials have urged the public to avoid non-essential travel, especially in vulnerable terrain. Emergency response teams remain on alert as forecasts predict continued monsoon activity across the region.

