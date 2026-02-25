Railwire high-speed WiFi activated at key stations in Jammu Division

Jammu: The Jammu Division of Railways is expanding RailWire Wi-Fi to all major stations in its area and promoting cashless transactions across major railway stations, officials said.



Under the directions of Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, passengers are being encouraged to use RailWire Wi-Fi, digital payment modes and the

RailOne app in line with the Digital India initiative, they said.

The internet service has been activated round-the-clock at key stations, enabling seamless internet access within station premises and facilitating digital payments, they said.

“To promote a cashless ecosystem, UPI, QR code payments and debit, credit cards are being prioritised at ticket counters, parcel offices and food stalls across the division,” they said.

Passengers, locals and educational institutions are also being urged to adopt the RailOne app for ticketing and related services.

“Accelerating the Digital India campaign, RailWire high-speed Wi-Fi is being deployed at all major stations to help passengers—especially those from other states—access information and make digital payments.

Use of the RailOne app will also help reduce queues at ticket counters and empower passengers through their smartphones,” Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said.

RailWire is the retail broadband service of RailTel Corporation, an enterprise under the Ministry of Railways.