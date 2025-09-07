Railways to run temporary local train service between SVDK Katra, Sangaldan

New Delhi: To help stranded passengers caused by heavy rains and flash floods at Reasi and Ramban districts, Northern Railway on Saturday declared to run a pair of local passenger train services between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK Katra) station and Sangaldan station for five days from September, 8 (Monday).

The service is designed to offer vital connectivity in the area until road access is completely restored.

The railway connection, which will pass through Reasi, Bakkal, and Dugga stops, is anticipated to provide relief to passengers immediately as their road connectivity has been hit.

With several roads battered by continuous rain and landslides, thousands of commuters have been struggling to reach their destinations or go back home.

The newly introduced train service has been regarded as a lifeline that will guarantee transportation of necessary commodities and assist travellers in safe travel through the affected area.

The temporary passenger trains will run from September 8 to September 12 and will be a much-needed support for this period.

Timings for running the service have also been finalised and will be announced at the concerned stations. Railway officials have ensured that precautions are being taken to provide safe travel as the road infrastructure in the region is being repaired.

This move by Northern Railway mirrors the swift and sympathetic action by the authorities to relieve the transportation woes in the disaster-stricken regions, offering much-needed relief to the residents and commuters as well.