Railways to run nearly 6,000 special trains this festive season: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: As the festive season approaches, Indian Railways has decided to run nearly 6,000 special trains to help more than one crore passengers get home for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals.



Several train routes, especially those destined for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal witness heavy rush during these festivals.

A total of 5,975 special trains have been notified so far for this year’s festival season, up from 4,429 last year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told a select group of journalists here.

“This will facilitate more than one crore passengers to go home during this puja rush,” he said. Durga Puja begins on October 9, Diwali will be celebrated on October 31, while Chhath Puja will take place on November 7 and 8 this year.

Officials said the number of special trains can increase further if there is a higher demand.

Besides, additional general coaches have been added to 108 trains and 12,500 new coaches have been sanctioned to be built and those would be added to various trains over next the next one to two years.

Meanwhile, allaying concerns over rail safety, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted that implementation of the ‘Kavach’ automatic train protection system

was being carried out on a war footing alongside rigorous quality checks for tracks and signals.