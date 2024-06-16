Railways to launch sleeper Vande Bharat trains on a trial basis before August 15

New Delhi: Indian Railways is set to introduce sleeper versions of the Vande Bharat trains before August 15 this year on a trial basis. Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed on Saturday that the initial operation will be on two routes, with the trial period lasting six months. However, the specific routes and the exact start date of the trial run have not been disclosed yet.

The new sleeper Vande Bharat trains will feature a variety of classes, including AC first class, AC two-tier, and AC three-tier. The government aims to operate around 300 such trainsets eventually, the rail minister said. In August 2023, the Russian company TMH, part of the RVNL-TMH consortium, provided a performance bank guarantee of Rs 200 crore. According to the bid, the consortium will manufacture 120 trainsets at the Indian Railways facility in Latur and will be responsible for their maintenance for 35 years.

As of April 2024, work on a prototype of the sleeper Vande Bharat train is underway at the ICF-BEML facility in Bengaluru. ICF-BEML is expected to produce 10 of these trainsets, while BHEL-Titagarh will manufacture around 80. The trains will have stainless steel bodies, although in 2022, tenders were issued for the production and maintenance of 100 aluminium body trainsets. Alstom, a French rolling stock manufacturer, was the lowest bidder for this contract, with the choice of aluminium due to its lighter weight compared to stainless steel. The electric multiple-unit trainset will consist of eleven AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches, and one AC first-class coach, with a total capacity of 887 passengers, reports suggest.

The train is designed to reach speeds of up to 160 km/h (99 mph). It features an aerodynamic design to reduce drag at high speeds and has driver cabins at both ends for efficient turnaround at stations. The train’s ability to accelerate and decelerate quickly, at rates of 0.7–0.8 meters per second squared (2.3–2.6 feet per second squared), is facilitated by motorised systems in alternating coaches.

The interiors of the train, as shown in images shared by the rail minister and the ministry on social media, exhibit a modern design compared to current offerings. The designs were developed in collaboration between ICF and BEML. ICF will supply the propulsion system, and the entire train will be assembled at BEML. These fully air-conditioned trains will have automatic doors that allow communication between coaches. The coaches are engineered to reduce jerks with improved coupling and enhanced soundproofing for a comfortable ride.

Out of the 857 berths, 823 will be available for passengers, with the remaining 34 for onboard staff. Some berths will be designed to accommodate passengers with disabilities.